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GGLL: Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares
GGLL exchange rate has changed by -1.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 108.02 and at a high of 111.16.
Follow Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GGLL News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GGLL stock price today?
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares stock is priced at 108.40 today. It trades within 108.02 - 111.16, yesterday's close was 110.53, and trading volume reached 2100. The live price chart of GGLL shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares is currently valued at 108.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 128.98% and USD. View the chart live to track GGLL movements.
How to buy GGLL stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares shares at the current price of 108.40. Orders are usually placed near 108.40 or 108.70, while 2100 and -1.49% show market activity. Follow GGLL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GGLL stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares involves considering the yearly range 46.33 - 153.00 and current price 108.40. Many compare -6.53% and 22.03% before placing orders at 108.40 or 108.70. Explore the GGLL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the past year was 153.00. Within 46.33 - 153.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 110.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (GGLL) over the year was 46.33. Comparing it with the current 108.40 and 46.33 - 153.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GGLL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GGLL stock split?
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 110.53, and 128.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 110.53
- Open
- 110.04
- Bid
- 108.40
- Ask
- 108.70
- Low
- 108.02
- High
- 111.16
- Volume
- 2.100 K
- Daily Change
- -1.93%
- Month Change
- -6.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.03%
- Year Change
- 128.98%