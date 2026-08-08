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GFLW: VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF
GFLW exchange rate has changed by 2.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.39 and at a high of 33.72.
Follow VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GFLW stock price today?
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF stock is priced at 33.72 today. It trades within 33.39 - 33.72, yesterday's close was 33.03, and trading volume reached 114. The live price chart of GFLW shows these updates.
Does VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF is currently valued at 33.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.57% and USD. View the chart live to track GFLW movements.
How to buy GFLW stock?
You can buy VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF shares at the current price of 33.72. Orders are usually placed near 33.72 or 34.02, while 114 and 0.60% show market activity. Follow GFLW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GFLW stock?
Investing in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.00 - 34.35 and current price 33.72. Many compare 5.34% and 23.83% before placing orders at 33.72 or 34.02. Explore the GFLW price chart live with daily changes.
What are VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF in the past year was 34.35. Within 25.00 - 34.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (GFLW) over the year was 25.00. Comparing it with the current 33.72 and 25.00 - 34.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GFLW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GFLW stock split?
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.03, and 22.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.03
- Open
- 33.52
- Bid
- 33.72
- Ask
- 34.02
- Low
- 33.39
- High
- 33.72
- Volume
- 114
- Daily Change
- 2.09%
- Month Change
- 5.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.83%
- Year Change
- 22.57%