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GEW: Cambria Global EW ETF
GEW exchange rate has changed by 6.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.87 and at a high of 58.87.
Follow Cambria Global EW ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is GEW stock price today?
Cambria Global EW ETF stock is priced at 58.87 today. It trades within 58.87 - 58.87, yesterday's close was 55.18, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of GEW shows these updates.
Does Cambria Global EW ETF stock pay dividends?
Cambria Global EW ETF is currently valued at 58.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.24% and USD. View the chart live to track GEW movements.
How to buy GEW stock?
You can buy Cambria Global EW ETF shares at the current price of 58.87. Orders are usually placed near 58.87 or 59.17, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow GEW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GEW stock?
Investing in Cambria Global EW ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.68 - 58.87 and current price 58.87. Many compare 7.02% and 11.60% before placing orders at 58.87 or 59.17. Explore the GEW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cambria Global EW ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cambria Global EW ETF in the past year was 58.87. Within 49.68 - 58.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cambria Global EW ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Cambria Global EW ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cambria Global EW ETF (GEW) over the year was 49.68. Comparing it with the current 58.87 and 49.68 - 58.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GEW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GEW stock split?
Cambria Global EW ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.18, and 18.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 55.18
- Open
- 58.87
- Bid
- 58.87
- Ask
- 59.17
- Low
- 58.87
- High
- 58.87
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 6.69%
- Month Change
- 7.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.60%
- Year Change
- 18.24%