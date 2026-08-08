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GENT: Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF
GENT exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.17 and at a high of 10.19.
Follow Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GENT stock price today?
Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF stock is priced at 10.19 today. It trades within 10.17 - 10.19, yesterday's close was 10.17, and trading volume reached 60. The live price chart of GENT shows these updates.
Does Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF stock pay dividends?
Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF is currently valued at 10.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.39% and USD. View the chart live to track GENT movements.
How to buy GENT stock?
You can buy Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF shares at the current price of 10.19. Orders are usually placed near 10.19 or 10.49, while 60 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow GENT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GENT stock?
Investing in Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF involves considering the yearly range 10.12 - 10.95 and current price 10.19. Many compare 0.59% and -2.21% before placing orders at 10.19 or 10.49. Explore the GENT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF in the past year was 10.95. Within 10.12 - 10.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF (GENT) over the year was 10.12. Comparing it with the current 10.19 and 10.12 - 10.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GENT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GENT stock split?
Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.17, and -2.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.17
- Open
- 10.18
- Bid
- 10.19
- Ask
- 10.49
- Low
- 10.17
- High
- 10.19
- Volume
- 60
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.59%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.21%
- Year Change
- -2.39%