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GEND: Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF
GEND exchange rate has changed by 0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.27 and at a high of 13.27.
Follow Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is GEND stock price today?
Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF stock is priced at 13.27 today. It trades within 13.27 - 13.27, yesterday's close was 13.20, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of GEND shows these updates.
Does Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF is currently valued at 13.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.35% and USD. View the chart live to track GEND movements.
How to buy GEND stock?
You can buy Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF shares at the current price of 13.27. Orders are usually placed near 13.27 or 13.57, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow GEND updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GEND stock?
Investing in Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 12.16 - 13.91 and current price 13.27. Many compare 1.07% and 3.03% before placing orders at 13.27 or 13.57. Explore the GEND price chart live with daily changes.
What are Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF in the past year was 13.91. Within 12.16 - 13.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (GEND) over the year was 12.16. Comparing it with the current 13.27 and 12.16 - 13.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GEND moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GEND stock split?
Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.20, and 3.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.20
- Open
- 13.27
- Bid
- 13.27
- Ask
- 13.57
- Low
- 13.27
- High
- 13.27
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.53%
- Month Change
- 1.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.03%
- Year Change
- 3.35%