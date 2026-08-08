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GEMG: Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long GEMI Daily ETF
GEMG exchange rate has changed by 2.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.85 and at a high of 7.32.
Follow Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long GEMI Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GEMG stock price today?
Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long GEMI Daily ETF stock is priced at 7.08 today. It trades within 6.85 - 7.32, yesterday's close was 6.94, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of GEMG shows these updates.
Does Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long GEMI Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long GEMI Daily ETF is currently valued at 7.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -53.33% and USD. View the chart live to track GEMG movements.
How to buy GEMG stock?
You can buy Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long GEMI Daily ETF shares at the current price of 7.08. Orders are usually placed near 7.08 or 7.38, while 10 and 2.16% show market activity. Follow GEMG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GEMG stock?
Investing in Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long GEMI Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 0.46 - 24.01 and current price 7.08. Many compare 2.61% and 432.33% before placing orders at 7.08 or 7.38. Explore the GEMG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long GEMI Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long GEMI Daily ETF in the past year was 24.01. Within 0.46 - 24.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long GEMI Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long GEMI Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long GEMI Daily ETF (GEMG) over the year was 0.46. Comparing it with the current 7.08 and 0.46 - 24.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GEMG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GEMG stock split?
Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long GEMI Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.94, and -53.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.94
- Open
- 6.93
- Bid
- 7.08
- Ask
- 7.38
- Low
- 6.85
- High
- 7.32
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 2.02%
- Month Change
- 2.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 432.33%
- Year Change
- -53.33%