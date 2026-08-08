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GDXY: YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF
GDXY exchange rate has changed by 5.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.91 and at a high of 11.11.
Follow YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GDXY stock price today?
YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 11.04 today. It trades within 10.91 - 11.11, yesterday's close was 10.51, and trading volume reached 805. The live price chart of GDXY shows these updates.
Does YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 11.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -31.77% and USD. View the chart live to track GDXY movements.
How to buy GDXY stock?
You can buy YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 11.04. Orders are usually placed near 11.04 or 11.34, while 805 and 1.01% show market activity. Follow GDXY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GDXY stock?
Investing in YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 9.27 - 18.88 and current price 11.04. Many compare 15.36% and -39.74% before placing orders at 11.04 or 11.34. Explore the GDXY price chart live with daily changes.
What are YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 18.88. Within 9.27 - 18.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF (GDXY) over the year was 9.27. Comparing it with the current 11.04 and 9.27 - 18.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GDXY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GDXY stock split?
YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.51, and -31.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.51
- Open
- 10.93
- Bid
- 11.04
- Ask
- 11.34
- Low
- 10.91
- High
- 11.11
- Volume
- 805
- Daily Change
- 5.04%
- Month Change
- 15.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -39.74%
- Year Change
- -31.77%