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GDXW: Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Gold Miners WeeklyPay ETF
GDXW exchange rate has changed by 8.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.87 and at a high of 42.80.
Follow Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Gold Miners WeeklyPay ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GDXW stock price today?
Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Gold Miners WeeklyPay ETF stock is priced at 42.50 today. It trades within 41.87 - 42.80, yesterday's close was 39.22, and trading volume reached 98. The live price chart of GDXW shows these updates.
Does Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Gold Miners WeeklyPay ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Gold Miners WeeklyPay ETF is currently valued at 42.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -15.77% and USD. View the chart live to track GDXW movements.
How to buy GDXW stock?
You can buy Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Gold Miners WeeklyPay ETF shares at the current price of 42.50. Orders are usually placed near 42.50 or 42.80, while 98 and 0.47% show market activity. Follow GDXW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GDXW stock?
Investing in Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Gold Miners WeeklyPay ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.45 - 77.15 and current price 42.50. Many compare 25.00% and -43.03% before placing orders at 42.50 or 42.80. Explore the GDXW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Gold Miners WeeklyPay ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Gold Miners WeeklyPay ETF in the past year was 77.15. Within 32.45 - 77.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Gold Miners WeeklyPay ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Gold Miners WeeklyPay ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Gold Miners WeeklyPay ETF (GDXW) over the year was 32.45. Comparing it with the current 42.50 and 32.45 - 77.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GDXW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GDXW stock split?
Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Gold Miners WeeklyPay ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.22, and -15.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.22
- Open
- 42.30
- Bid
- 42.50
- Ask
- 42.80
- Low
- 41.87
- High
- 42.80
- Volume
- 98
- Daily Change
- 8.36%
- Month Change
- 25.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -43.03%
- Year Change
- -15.77%