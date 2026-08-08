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GDT: WisdomTree Efficient TIPS Plus Gold Fund
GDT exchange rate has changed by 2.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.63 and at a high of 35.64.
Follow WisdomTree Efficient TIPS Plus Gold Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GDT stock price today?
WisdomTree Efficient TIPS Plus Gold Fund stock is priced at 35.64 today. It trades within 35.63 - 35.64, yesterday's close was 34.80, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of GDT shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Efficient TIPS Plus Gold Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Efficient TIPS Plus Gold Fund is currently valued at 35.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -13.03% and USD. View the chart live to track GDT movements.
How to buy GDT stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Efficient TIPS Plus Gold Fund shares at the current price of 35.64. Orders are usually placed near 35.64 or 35.94, while 2 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow GDT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GDT stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Efficient TIPS Plus Gold Fund involves considering the yearly range 33.07 - 46.14 and current price 35.64. Many compare 7.12% and -19.64% before placing orders at 35.64 or 35.94. Explore the GDT price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Efficient TIPS Plus Gold Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Efficient TIPS Plus Gold Fund in the past year was 46.14. Within 33.07 - 46.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Efficient TIPS Plus Gold Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Efficient TIPS Plus Gold Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Efficient TIPS Plus Gold Fund (GDT) over the year was 33.07. Comparing it with the current 35.64 and 33.07 - 46.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GDT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GDT stock split?
WisdomTree Efficient TIPS Plus Gold Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.80, and -13.03% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.80
- Open
- 35.63
- Bid
- 35.64
- Ask
- 35.94
- Low
- 35.63
- High
- 35.64
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 2.41%
- Month Change
- 7.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -19.64%
- Year Change
- -13.03%