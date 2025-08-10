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GDO: Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Wes
GDO exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.28 and at a high of 10.35.
Follow Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Wes dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GDO News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GDO stock price today?
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Wes stock is priced at 10.29 today. It trades within 10.28 - 10.35, yesterday's close was 10.29, and trading volume reached 225. The live price chart of GDO shows these updates.
Does Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Wes stock pay dividends?
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Wes is currently valued at 10.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.10% and USD. View the chart live to track GDO movements.
How to buy GDO stock?
You can buy Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Wes shares at the current price of 10.29. Orders are usually placed near 10.29 or 10.59, while 225 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow GDO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GDO stock?
Investing in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Wes involves considering the yearly range 10.20 - 11.63 and current price 10.29. Many compare 0.19% and -9.58% before placing orders at 10.29 or 10.59. Explore the GDO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Wes stock highest prices?
The highest price of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Wes in the past year was 11.63. Within 10.20 - 11.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Wes performance using the live chart.
What are Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Wes stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Wes (GDO) over the year was 10.20. Comparing it with the current 10.29 and 10.20 - 11.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GDO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GDO stock split?
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Wes has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.29, and -11.10% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.29
- Open
- 10.32
- Bid
- 10.29
- Ask
- 10.59
- Low
- 10.28
- High
- 10.35
- Volume
- 225
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.58%
- Year Change
- -11.10%