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GDMA: GadsdenA DynamicA Multi-AssetA ETF
GDMA exchange rate has changed by 0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.60 and at a high of 42.69.
Follow GadsdenA DynamicA Multi-AssetA ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GDMA stock price today?
GadsdenA DynamicA Multi-AssetA ETF stock is priced at 42.69 today. It trades within 42.60 - 42.69, yesterday's close was 42.43, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of GDMA shows these updates.
Does GadsdenA DynamicA Multi-AssetA ETF stock pay dividends?
GadsdenA DynamicA Multi-AssetA ETF is currently valued at 42.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.25% and USD. View the chart live to track GDMA movements.
How to buy GDMA stock?
You can buy GadsdenA DynamicA Multi-AssetA ETF shares at the current price of 42.69. Orders are usually placed near 42.69 or 42.99, while 8 and 0.21% show market activity. Follow GDMA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GDMA stock?
Investing in GadsdenA DynamicA Multi-AssetA ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.50 - 44.01 and current price 42.69. Many compare -0.65% and 0.45% before placing orders at 42.69 or 42.99. Explore the GDMA price chart live with daily changes.
What are GadsdenA DynamicA Multi-AssetA ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GadsdenA DynamicA Multi-AssetA ETF in the past year was 44.01. Within 35.50 - 44.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track GadsdenA DynamicA Multi-AssetA ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GadsdenA DynamicA Multi-AssetA ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GadsdenA DynamicA Multi-AssetA ETF (GDMA) over the year was 35.50. Comparing it with the current 42.69 and 35.50 - 44.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GDMA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GDMA stock split?
GadsdenA DynamicA Multi-AssetA ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.43, and 20.25% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.43
- Open
- 42.60
- Bid
- 42.69
- Ask
- 42.99
- Low
- 42.60
- High
- 42.69
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.61%
- Month Change
- -0.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.45%
- Year Change
- 20.25%