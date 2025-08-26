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GCV: Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc (The) Common
GCV exchange rate has changed by 2.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.66 and at a high of 4.72.
Follow Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc (The) Common dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GCV News
- ECF: Discount Remains Deep With Activists Holding Significant Stakes (NYSE:ECF)
- Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Q1 2026 Commentary
- Tracking Mario Gabelli's Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio - Q1 2026 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- NIE: Equity/Convertible CEF Gives Access To Technology Stocks, Attractive Dividend Yield
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q4 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Gabelli Convertible And Income Securities Q3 2025 Commentary (GCV)
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q3 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- ACV: A Better Option For Inflation Protection Than An Ordinary Bond Fund (ACV)
- NIE: Market Valuations Appear Stretched, But This Fund's Has Improved
- The Gabelli Convertible And Income Securities Fund Inc. Q2 2025 Commentary
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GCV stock price today?
Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc (The) Common stock is priced at 4.70 today. It trades within 4.66 - 4.72, yesterday's close was 4.60, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of GCV shows these updates.
Does Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc (The) Common stock pay dividends?
Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc (The) Common is currently valued at 4.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.91% and USD. View the chart live to track GCV movements.
How to buy GCV stock?
You can buy Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc (The) Common shares at the current price of 4.70. Orders are usually placed near 4.70 or 5.00, while 32 and -0.21% show market activity. Follow GCV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GCV stock?
Investing in Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc (The) Common involves considering the yearly range 3.97 - 4.77 and current price 4.70. Many compare 4.21% and 6.33% before placing orders at 4.70 or 5.00. Explore the GCV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc (The) Common stock highest prices?
The highest price of Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc (The) Common in the past year was 4.77. Within 3.97 - 4.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc (The) Common performance using the live chart.
What are Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc (The) Common stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc (The) Common (GCV) over the year was 3.97. Comparing it with the current 4.70 and 3.97 - 4.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GCV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GCV stock split?
Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc (The) Common has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 4.60, and 14.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 4.60
- Open
- 4.71
- Bid
- 4.70
- Ask
- 5.00
- Low
- 4.66
- High
- 4.72
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- 2.17%
- Month Change
- 4.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.33%
- Year Change
- 14.91%