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GCAD: Gabelli Commercial Aerospace and Defense ETF
GCAD exchange rate has changed by -1.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.83 and at a high of 56.44.
Follow Gabelli Commercial Aerospace and Defense ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GCAD News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GCAD stock price today?
Gabelli Commercial Aerospace and Defense ETF stock is priced at 56.44 today. It trades within 55.83 - 56.44, yesterday's close was 57.31, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of GCAD shows these updates.
Does Gabelli Commercial Aerospace and Defense ETF stock pay dividends?
Gabelli Commercial Aerospace and Defense ETF is currently valued at 56.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.98% and USD. View the chart live to track GCAD movements.
How to buy GCAD stock?
You can buy Gabelli Commercial Aerospace and Defense ETF shares at the current price of 56.44. Orders are usually placed near 56.44 or 56.74, while 6 and 1.09% show market activity. Follow GCAD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GCAD stock?
Investing in Gabelli Commercial Aerospace and Defense ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.04 - 59.11 and current price 56.44. Many compare 1.38% and 1.62% before placing orders at 56.44 or 56.74. Explore the GCAD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Gabelli Commercial Aerospace and Defense ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Gabelli Commercial Aerospace and Defense ETF in the past year was 59.11. Within 43.04 - 59.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Gabelli Commercial Aerospace and Defense ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Gabelli Commercial Aerospace and Defense ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Gabelli Commercial Aerospace and Defense ETF (GCAD) over the year was 43.04. Comparing it with the current 56.44 and 43.04 - 59.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GCAD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GCAD stock split?
Gabelli Commercial Aerospace and Defense ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.31, and 30.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 57.31
- Open
- 55.83
- Bid
- 56.44
- Ask
- 56.74
- Low
- 55.83
- High
- 56.44
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -1.52%
- Month Change
- 1.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.62%
- Year Change
- 30.98%