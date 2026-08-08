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GBND: Goldman Sachs Core Bond ETF
GBND exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.71 and at a high of 49.81.
Follow Goldman Sachs Core Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GBND stock price today?
Goldman Sachs Core Bond ETF stock is priced at 49.81 today. It trades within 49.71 - 49.81, yesterday's close was 49.74, and trading volume reached 52. The live price chart of GBND shows these updates.
Does Goldman Sachs Core Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Goldman Sachs Core Bond ETF is currently valued at 49.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.82% and USD. View the chart live to track GBND movements.
How to buy GBND stock?
You can buy Goldman Sachs Core Bond ETF shares at the current price of 49.81. Orders are usually placed near 49.81 or 50.11, while 52 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow GBND updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GBND stock?
Investing in Goldman Sachs Core Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.54 - 53.11 and current price 49.81. Many compare 0.50% and -2.96% before placing orders at 49.81 or 50.11. Explore the GBND price chart live with daily changes.
What are Goldman Sachs Core Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Goldman Sachs Core Bond ETF in the past year was 53.11. Within 49.54 - 53.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs Core Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Goldman Sachs Core Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Goldman Sachs Core Bond ETF (GBND) over the year was 49.54. Comparing it with the current 49.81 and 49.54 - 53.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GBND moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GBND stock split?
Goldman Sachs Core Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.74, and -0.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.74
- Open
- 49.79
- Bid
- 49.81
- Ask
- 50.11
- Low
- 49.71
- High
- 49.81
- Volume
- 52
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 0.50%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.96%
- Year Change
- -0.82%