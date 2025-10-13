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GBAB: Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
GBAB exchange rate has changed by 1.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.93 and at a high of 14.10.
Follow Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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GBAB News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GBAB stock price today?
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock is priced at 14.06 today. It trades within 13.93 - 14.10, yesterday's close was 13.91, and trading volume reached 154. The live price chart of GBAB shows these updates.
Does Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock pay dividends?
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is currently valued at 14.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.76% and USD. View the chart live to track GBAB movements.
How to buy GBAB stock?
You can buy Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust shares at the current price of 14.06. Orders are usually placed near 14.06 or 14.36, while 154 and 0.93% show market activity. Follow GBAB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GBAB stock?
Investing in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust involves considering the yearly range 13.51 - 15.92 and current price 14.06. Many compare 2.33% and -8.76% before placing orders at 14.06 or 14.36. Explore the GBAB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the past year was 15.92. Within 13.51 - 15.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust performance using the live chart.
What are Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) over the year was 13.51. Comparing it with the current 14.06 and 13.51 - 15.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GBAB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GBAB stock split?
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.91, and -8.76% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.91
- Open
- 13.93
- Bid
- 14.06
- Ask
- 14.36
- Low
- 13.93
- High
- 14.10
- Volume
- 154
- Daily Change
- 1.08%
- Month Change
- 2.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.76%
- Year Change
- -8.76%