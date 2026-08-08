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GAPR: FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April
GAPR exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.33 and at a high of 42.40.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GAPR stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April stock is priced at 42.36 today. It trades within 42.33 - 42.40, yesterday's close was 42.28, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of GAPR shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April is currently valued at 42.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.18% and USD. View the chart live to track GAPR movements.
How to buy GAPR stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April shares at the current price of 42.36. Orders are usually placed near 42.36 or 42.66, while 10 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow GAPR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GAPR stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April involves considering the yearly range 38.80 - 42.40 and current price 42.36. Many compare 0.81% and 5.27% before placing orders at 42.36 or 42.66. Explore the GAPR price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April in the past year was 42.40. Within 38.80 - 42.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April (GAPR) over the year was 38.80. Comparing it with the current 42.36 and 38.80 - 42.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GAPR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GAPR stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.28, and 9.18% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.28
- Open
- 42.34
- Bid
- 42.36
- Ask
- 42.66
- Low
- 42.33
- High
- 42.40
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- 0.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.27%
- Year Change
- 9.18%