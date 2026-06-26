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GAMR: Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Video Game Tech ETF
GAMR exchange rate has changed by -0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 96.07 and at a high of 96.78.
Follow Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Video Game Tech ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GAMR News
- August Perspective
- Microsoft's Massive Post-Earnings Rally Puts These ETFs in Focus
- Markets Rebound After Fed-Induced Rout
- AI Capex Hits A Tipping Point As Investors Demand More Corporate Discipline
- Retail Stays Bullish On Hyperscalers Ahead Of Earnings
- Can Microsoft Q4 Earnings Boost AI ETFs?
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- Earnings, Earnings, Earnings Are What Matter Most
- Why Market Momentum May Tell What’s Next For The AI Trade
- Q3 2026 Equity Perspectives - Navigating Hype, Concentration, And Hidden Risk
- Tech Staying In Neutral
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Shakeup, Earnings, And Renewed Oil Shock
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- Know What You Own: Joe Amato On AI Rally, Mega-Cap IPOs, And Hidden Risk In Passive
- Markets Appear To Be Shaking Off Mideast Conflict
- Why Tech Investors Are Reevaluating AI Investments
- Jim Bianco On The 'AI Economy,' Inflation And What's Next
- Equity Outlook: AI Enthusiasm Leaves Little Margin For Error
- Case For A Healthy Market Rotation Vs. A Tech Bubble
- The Strait Is Open. What's Next For Markets?
- Thematic Equity Investing In A World Of Disruption And Realignment
- A Sturdier Foundation For Uncertain Markets
- Tech Rally Grounded In Fundamentals
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GAMR stock price today?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Video Game Tech ETF stock is priced at 96.58 today. It trades within 96.07 - 96.78, yesterday's close was 97.21, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of GAMR shows these updates.
Does Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Video Game Tech ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Video Game Tech ETF is currently valued at 96.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.74% and USD. View the chart live to track GAMR movements.
How to buy GAMR stock?
You can buy Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Video Game Tech ETF shares at the current price of 96.58. Orders are usually placed near 96.58 or 96.88, while 3 and -0.21% show market activity. Follow GAMR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GAMR stock?
Investing in Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Video Game Tech ETF involves considering the yearly range 71.43 - 97.21 and current price 96.58. Many compare 2.88% and 22.57% before placing orders at 96.58 or 96.88. Explore the GAMR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Video Game Tech ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Video Game Tech ETF in the past year was 97.21. Within 71.43 - 97.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 97.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Video Game Tech ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Video Game Tech ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR) over the year was 71.43. Comparing it with the current 96.58 and 71.43 - 97.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GAMR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GAMR stock split?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Video Game Tech ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 97.21, and 21.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 97.21
- Open
- 96.78
- Bid
- 96.58
- Ask
- 96.88
- Low
- 96.07
- High
- 96.78
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -0.65%
- Month Change
- 2.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.57%
- Year Change
- 21.74%