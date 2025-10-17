QuotesSections
Currencies / GAB
Back to US Stock Market

GAB: Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The)

5.73 USD 0.05 (0.88%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GAB exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.69 and at a high of 5.77.

Follow Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GAB News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GAB stock price today?

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) stock is priced at 5.73 today. It trades within 5.69 - 5.77, yesterday's close was 5.68, and trading volume reached 1029. The live price chart of GAB shows these updates.

Does Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) stock pay dividends?

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) is currently valued at 5.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.29% and USD. View the chart live to track GAB movements.

How to buy GAB stock?

You can buy Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) shares at the current price of 5.73. Orders are usually placed near 5.73 or 6.03, while 1029 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow GAB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GAB stock?

Investing in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) involves considering the yearly range 5.28 - 6.36 and current price 5.73. Many compare 1.60% and -5.76% before placing orders at 5.73 or 6.03. Explore the GAB price chart live with daily changes.

What are Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) stock highest prices?

The highest price of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) in the past year was 6.36. Within 5.28 - 6.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) performance using the live chart.

What are Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) (GAB) over the year was 5.28. Comparing it with the current 5.73 and 5.28 - 6.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GAB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did GAB stock split?

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.68, and -5.29% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
5.69 5.77
Year Range
5.28 6.36
Previous Close
5.68
Open
5.71
Bid
5.73
Ask
6.03
Low
5.69
High
5.77
Volume
1.029 K
Daily Change
0.88%
Month Change
1.60%
6 Months Change
-5.76%
Year Change
-5.29%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev