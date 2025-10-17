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GAB: Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The)
GAB exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.69 and at a high of 5.77.
Follow Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GAB News
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- Gabelli Equity Trust CEF: Deep Discount In This Value Focused Income Fund (NYSE:GAB)
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of Near 10% (June 2026)
- The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. Q1 2026 Commentary
- Gabelli Preferred Stocks: Safe, But Not The Best Yield In The Room (NYSE:GAB)
- The Speed Of Transmission: Cost Pass-Through In Emerging Vs. Developed Markets
- Moving From Measuring Markets To Measuring Real Economy: FTSE All-World GDP Adjusted Index
- Tracking Mario Gabelli's Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio - Q1 2026 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- CEF Market Weekly Review: GAB Restrikes Its Rights Offering
- USA: Discount Opens Up, Creating A 'Buy' Opportunity (Upgrade) (NYSE:USA)
- GAB Rights Offering Strategy (NYSE:GAB)
- Middle East Conflict Clouds The Economic Outlook
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q4 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- ASG: Difficult To Make A Case For Buying This Underperforming Fund Today (NYSE:ASG)
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Emerging Markets 2026: The Next Phase Of Global Rebalancing
- Q3 2025 Insights From Gabelli Open-End Funds Value Portfolio Managers (NYSE:GAB)
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q3 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- 2026 Macroeconomic Outlook: Treading A Finer Line
- The Gabelli Equity Trust Q3 2025 Commentary (undefined:GAB)
- Right-Wing Chatbots Turbocharge America’s Political and Cultural Wars
- Asset Allocation Committee Outlook Q4 2025
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GAB stock price today?
Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) stock is priced at 5.73 today. It trades within 5.69 - 5.77, yesterday's close was 5.68, and trading volume reached 1029. The live price chart of GAB shows these updates.
Does Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) stock pay dividends?
Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) is currently valued at 5.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.29% and USD. View the chart live to track GAB movements.
How to buy GAB stock?
You can buy Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) shares at the current price of 5.73. Orders are usually placed near 5.73 or 6.03, while 1029 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow GAB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GAB stock?
Investing in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) involves considering the yearly range 5.28 - 6.36 and current price 5.73. Many compare 1.60% and -5.76% before placing orders at 5.73 or 6.03. Explore the GAB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) stock highest prices?
The highest price of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) in the past year was 6.36. Within 5.28 - 6.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) performance using the live chart.
What are Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) (GAB) over the year was 5.28. Comparing it with the current 5.73 and 5.28 - 6.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GAB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GAB stock split?
Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.68, and -5.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.68
- Open
- 5.71
- Bid
- 5.73
- Ask
- 6.03
- Low
- 5.69
- High
- 5.77
- Volume
- 1.029 K
- Daily Change
- 0.88%
- Month Change
- 1.60%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.76%
- Year Change
- -5.29%