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FXP: ProShares Ultrashort FTSE China 50
FXP exchange rate has changed by -2.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.41 and at a high of 19.58.
Follow ProShares Ultrashort FTSE China 50 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FXP News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- China's Politburo Strikes A Supportive Tone But Offers Few Tangible Measures
- Geography, Geopolitics, And Gamesmanship Leave Little Room For Error In Energy Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- China's AI Boom Is Powering Its Exports, But Can It Carry The Economy?
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Strong Earnings And A Goldilocks Economy Backstop Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
- Opening The Aperture On Global Investing
- Global Economic Outlook: July 2026 - Mid-Year Forecast Update
- A Bottom Is In For U.S.-China Trade
- Fiera Capital Global Asset Allocation - July 2026 Market Update
- Global Goods Trade Falls For Second Month In June As Boost From Inventory Building Fades
- China Slowdown Worse Than Expected On Weak Domestic Demand
- China's Trade Grows At The Fastest Pace Since 2021
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Weekly Commentary: Currency Pegs And Carry Trades
- 3 Key Questions For China’s Second Half Of 2026
- Moderate Chinese Inflation Won’t Stand In The Way Of A Rate Cut
- Global Employment Falls For Second Month In June Amid Subdued Growth Expectations
- Global PMI Shows Inflation Rates Peaking Amid Lower Oil Prices
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- Weekly Commentary: Our Semiquincentennial Gilded Age
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FXP stock price today?
ProShares Ultrashort FTSE China 50 stock is priced at 19.41 today. It trades within 19.41 - 19.58, yesterday's close was 19.95, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of FXP shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultrashort FTSE China 50 stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultrashort FTSE China 50 is currently valued at 19.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 107.37% and USD. View the chart live to track FXP movements.
How to buy FXP stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultrashort FTSE China 50 shares at the current price of 19.41. Orders are usually placed near 19.41 or 19.71, while 3 and -0.87% show market activity. Follow FXP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FXP stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultrashort FTSE China 50 involves considering the yearly range 7.91 - 25.91 and current price 19.41. Many compare 1.62% and -0.46% before placing orders at 19.41 or 19.71. Explore the FXP price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultrashort FTSE China 50 stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultrashort FTSE China 50 in the past year was 25.91. Within 7.91 - 25.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultrashort FTSE China 50 performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultrashort FTSE China 50 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultrashort FTSE China 50 (FXP) over the year was 7.91. Comparing it with the current 19.41 and 7.91 - 25.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FXP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FXP stock split?
ProShares Ultrashort FTSE China 50 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.95, and 107.37% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.95
- Open
- 19.58
- Bid
- 19.41
- Ask
- 19.71
- Low
- 19.41
- High
- 19.58
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -2.71%
- Month Change
- 1.62%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.46%
- Year Change
- 107.37%