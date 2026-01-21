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FVC: First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF
FVC exchange rate has changed by 1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.48 and at a high of 41.68.
Follow First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FVC News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FVC stock price today?
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock is priced at 41.68 today. It trades within 41.48 - 41.68, yesterday's close was 41.13, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of FVC shows these updates.
Does First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF is currently valued at 41.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.23% and USD. View the chart live to track FVC movements.
How to buy FVC stock?
You can buy First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF shares at the current price of 41.68. Orders are usually placed near 41.68 or 41.98, while 2 and 0.48% show market activity. Follow FVC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FVC stock?
Investing in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.37 - 44.23 and current price 41.68. Many compare 3.53% and 11.56% before placing orders at 41.68 or 41.98. Explore the FVC price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the past year was 44.23. Within 34.37 - 44.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) over the year was 34.37. Comparing it with the current 41.68 and 34.37 - 44.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FVC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FVC stock split?
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.13, and 16.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.13
- Open
- 41.48
- Bid
- 41.68
- Ask
- 41.98
- Low
- 41.48
- High
- 41.68
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 1.34%
- Month Change
- 3.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.56%
- Year Change
- 16.23%