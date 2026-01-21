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FV: First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
FV exchange rate has changed by 1.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.01 and at a high of 72.58.
Follow First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FV News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FV stock price today?
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock is priced at 72.58 today. It trades within 72.01 - 72.58, yesterday's close was 71.23, and trading volume reached 171. The live price chart of FV shows these updates.
Does First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF is currently valued at 72.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.20% and USD. View the chart live to track FV movements.
How to buy FV stock?
You can buy First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF shares at the current price of 72.58. Orders are usually placed near 72.58 or 72.88, while 171 and 0.79% show market activity. Follow FV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FV stock?
Investing in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF involves considering the yearly range 58.33 - 76.08 and current price 72.58. Many compare 4.55% and 12.34% before placing orders at 72.58 or 72.88. Explore the FV price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the past year was 76.08. Within 58.33 - 76.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 71.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) over the year was 58.33. Comparing it with the current 72.58 and 58.33 - 76.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FV stock split?
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 71.23, and 19.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 71.23
- Open
- 72.01
- Bid
- 72.58
- Ask
- 72.88
- Low
- 72.01
- High
- 72.58
- Volume
- 171
- Daily Change
- 1.90%
- Month Change
- 4.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.34%
- Year Change
- 19.20%