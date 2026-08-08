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FUSE: Fusemachines Inc.
FUSE exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.80 and at a high of 0.86.
Follow Fusemachines Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FUSE stock price today?
Fusemachines Inc. stock is priced at 0.86 today. It trades within 0.80 - 0.86, yesterday's close was 0.85, and trading volume reached 656. The live price chart of FUSE shows these updates.
Does Fusemachines Inc. stock pay dividends?
Fusemachines Inc. is currently valued at 0.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -70.34% and USD. View the chart live to track FUSE movements.
How to buy FUSE stock?
You can buy Fusemachines Inc. shares at the current price of 0.86. Orders are usually placed near 0.86 or 1.16, while 656 and 6.17% show market activity. Follow FUSE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FUSE stock?
Investing in Fusemachines Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.75 - 4.25 and current price 0.86. Many compare 1.18% and -32.28% before placing orders at 0.86 or 1.16. Explore the FUSE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fusemachines Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fusemachines Inc. in the past year was 4.25. Within 0.75 - 4.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fusemachines Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Fusemachines Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fusemachines Inc. (FUSE) over the year was 0.75. Comparing it with the current 0.86 and 0.75 - 4.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FUSE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FUSE stock split?
Fusemachines Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.85, and -70.34% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.85
- Open
- 0.81
- Bid
- 0.86
- Ask
- 1.16
- Low
- 0.80
- High
- 0.86
- Volume
- 656
- Daily Change
- 1.18%
- Month Change
- 1.18%
- 6 Months Change
- -32.28%
- Year Change
- -70.34%