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FTWO: EA Series Trust Strive FAANG 2.0 ETF
FTWO exchange rate has changed by 1.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.63 and at a high of 45.76.
Follow EA Series Trust Strive FAANG 2.0 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTWO stock price today?
EA Series Trust Strive FAANG 2.0 ETF stock is priced at 45.74 today. It trades within 45.63 - 45.76, yesterday's close was 45.16, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of FTWO shows these updates.
Does EA Series Trust Strive FAANG 2.0 ETF stock pay dividends?
EA Series Trust Strive FAANG 2.0 ETF is currently valued at 45.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.34% and USD. View the chart live to track FTWO movements.
How to buy FTWO stock?
You can buy EA Series Trust Strive FAANG 2.0 ETF shares at the current price of 45.74. Orders are usually placed near 45.74 or 46.04, while 11 and 0.24% show market activity. Follow FTWO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTWO stock?
Investing in EA Series Trust Strive FAANG 2.0 ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.21 - 49.66 and current price 45.74. Many compare 4.84% and -7.37% before placing orders at 45.74 or 46.04. Explore the FTWO price chart live with daily changes.
What are EA Series Trust Strive FAANG 2.0 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of EA Series Trust Strive FAANG 2.0 ETF in the past year was 49.66. Within 42.21 - 49.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track EA Series Trust Strive FAANG 2.0 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are EA Series Trust Strive FAANG 2.0 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EA Series Trust Strive FAANG 2.0 ETF (FTWO) over the year was 42.21. Comparing it with the current 45.74 and 42.21 - 49.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTWO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTWO stock split?
EA Series Trust Strive FAANG 2.0 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.16, and -2.34% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.16
- Open
- 45.63
- Bid
- 45.74
- Ask
- 46.04
- Low
- 45.63
- High
- 45.76
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 1.28%
- Month Change
- 4.84%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.37%
- Year Change
- -2.34%