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FTSL: First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF
FTSL exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.88 and at a high of 44.94.
Follow First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTSL News
- Consumer Delinquencies Pose Limited Risks To Financial Stability
- Income In 2026: Opportunity Without Overreach
- Building A Bond Framework For 2026: Duration, Credit, And Yield Opportunities
- Banking Risk: Key Themes For 2026
- How Banks And Private Markets Are Redefining Credit
- Pain Ahead for Junk Bond ETFs?
- Cracks Emerge Beneath Market Resilience, Challenging Areas Of The U.S. Economy
- Credit Markets: A Storm Is Brewing
- Consumer Credit Cracks? Auto Loan Woes Signal A Bifurcated Economy
- From Cash To Curve: Rethinking Allocations As Rate Cuts Loom
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTSL stock price today?
First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF stock is priced at 44.92 today. It trades within 44.88 - 44.94, yesterday's close was 44.89, and trading volume reached 295. The live price chart of FTSL shows these updates.
Does First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF is currently valued at 44.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.18% and USD. View the chart live to track FTSL movements.
How to buy FTSL stock?
You can buy First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF shares at the current price of 44.92. Orders are usually placed near 44.92 or 45.22, while 295 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FTSL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTSL stock?
Investing in First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.37 - 46.14 and current price 44.92. Many compare 0.25% and 1.24% before placing orders at 44.92 or 45.22. Explore the FTSL price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF in the past year was 46.14. Within 44.37 - 46.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF (FTSL) over the year was 44.37. Comparing it with the current 44.92 and 44.37 - 46.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTSL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTSL stock split?
First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.89, and -2.18% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.89
- Open
- 44.92
- Bid
- 44.92
- Ask
- 45.22
- Low
- 44.88
- High
- 44.94
- Volume
- 295
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- 0.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.24%
- Year Change
- -2.18%