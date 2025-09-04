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FTSL: First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF

44.92 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FTSL exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.88 and at a high of 44.94.

Follow First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FTSL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FTSL stock price today?

First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF stock is priced at 44.92 today. It trades within 44.88 - 44.94, yesterday's close was 44.89, and trading volume reached 295. The live price chart of FTSL shows these updates.

Does First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF is currently valued at 44.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.18% and USD. View the chart live to track FTSL movements.

How to buy FTSL stock?

You can buy First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF shares at the current price of 44.92. Orders are usually placed near 44.92 or 45.22, while 295 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FTSL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FTSL stock?

Investing in First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.37 - 46.14 and current price 44.92. Many compare 0.25% and 1.24% before placing orders at 44.92 or 45.22. Explore the FTSL price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF in the past year was 46.14. Within 44.37 - 46.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF (FTSL) over the year was 44.37. Comparing it with the current 44.92 and 44.37 - 46.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTSL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FTSL stock split?

First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.89, and -2.18% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
44.88 44.94
Year Range
44.37 46.14
Previous Close
44.89
Open
44.92
Bid
44.92
Ask
45.22
Low
44.88
High
44.94
Volume
295
Daily Change
0.07%
Month Change
0.25%
6 Months Change
1.24%
Year Change
-2.18%
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