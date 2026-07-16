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FTSD: Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF

90.00 USD 0.05 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FTSD exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 89.95 and at a high of 90.07.

Follow Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FTSD News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FTSD stock price today?

Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF stock is priced at 90.00 today. It trades within 89.95 - 90.07, yesterday's close was 89.95, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of FTSD shows these updates.

Does Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF stock pay dividends?

Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF is currently valued at 90.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.89% and USD. View the chart live to track FTSD movements.

How to buy FTSD stock?

You can buy Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF shares at the current price of 90.00. Orders are usually placed near 90.00 or 90.30, while 23 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow FTSD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FTSD stock?

Investing in Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF involves considering the yearly range 89.57 - 91.30 and current price 90.00. Many compare 0.17% and -1.07% before placing orders at 90.00 or 90.30. Explore the FTSD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF in the past year was 91.30. Within 89.57 - 91.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 89.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) over the year was 89.57. Comparing it with the current 90.00 and 89.57 - 91.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTSD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FTSD stock split?

Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 89.95, and -0.89% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
89.95 90.07
Year Range
89.57 91.30
Previous Close
89.95
Open
90.05
Bid
90.00
Ask
90.30
Low
89.95
High
90.07
Volume
23
Daily Change
0.06%
Month Change
0.17%
6 Months Change
-1.07%
Year Change
-0.89%
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