- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FTSD: Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF
FTSD exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 89.95 and at a high of 90.07.
Follow Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTSD News
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- Weekly Market Pulse: Warsh Is Off To A Good Start
- Red-Hot Inflation, (Inflation-Adjusted) Strong Domestic Private Sector Demand Marks Q2 GDP
- The Federal Reserve: A Question Of Credibility
- Why Markets May Be Second-Guessing The U.S. Fed
- The Fed Holds Steady, But Questions Linger
- 13 Week Money Supply Grows At Fastest Rate For June Since 2021
- Escalating Middle East Tensions Shift The Balance Of Risk
- Why Market Volatility May Be Part Of The Bull Case
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- Figuring Out The Fed
- Just When You Thought Inflation Was Done
- Global Wealth Research - July 2026
- When Monetary Policy Surprises Stop Translating
- Is AI Making Inflation Better Or Worse?
- Inflation Fog Thickens: War, Data Changes, And Diverging Indicators Test The Fed's Nerve
- The Phillips Curve And Kevin Warsh’s Task Forces
- Staying Risk-On In A More Fragile World
- A Long Way Still Ahead For The U.S.’S Disinflation Journey
- Welcome To Trillionistan. Don’t Get Comfortable
- Cooler June Inflation Clashes With Fresh Middle East Risk
- Fed Policymaker Comments Raise The Stakes For Inflation Data
- AIER Everyday Price Index Down Slightly After Spring Cost Surge
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTSD stock price today?
Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF stock is priced at 90.00 today. It trades within 89.95 - 90.07, yesterday's close was 89.95, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of FTSD shows these updates.
Does Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF is currently valued at 90.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.89% and USD. View the chart live to track FTSD movements.
How to buy FTSD stock?
You can buy Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF shares at the current price of 90.00. Orders are usually placed near 90.00 or 90.30, while 23 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow FTSD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTSD stock?
Investing in Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF involves considering the yearly range 89.57 - 91.30 and current price 90.00. Many compare 0.17% and -1.07% before placing orders at 90.00 or 90.30. Explore the FTSD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF in the past year was 91.30. Within 89.57 - 91.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 89.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) over the year was 89.57. Comparing it with the current 90.00 and 89.57 - 91.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTSD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTSD stock split?
Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 89.95, and -0.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 89.95
- Open
- 90.05
- Bid
- 90.00
- Ask
- 90.30
- Low
- 89.95
- High
- 90.07
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 0.17%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.07%
- Year Change
- -0.89%