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FTRI: First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
FTRI exchange rate has changed by 2.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.54 and at a high of 17.62.
Follow First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTRI News
- A Sea Change For Commodity Prices: Why Markets Appear To Be Underpricing El NiñO Risks
- Crude Reality: Oil Prices Likely To Remain Higher For Longer
- Have Markets Mispriced Commodity Risks As Oil Threat Builds?
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- The Hormuz Domino Effect: From Energy Shock To Food Crisis
- Plan For 2026: Predictions From Our Portfolio Managers
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTRI stock price today?
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock is priced at 17.54 today. It trades within 17.54 - 17.62, yesterday's close was 17.15, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of FTRI shows these updates.
Does First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF is currently valued at 17.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.25% and USD. View the chart live to track FTRI movements.
How to buy FTRI stock?
You can buy First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF shares at the current price of 17.54. Orders are usually placed near 17.54 or 17.84, while 30 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow FTRI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTRI stock?
Investing in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 14.45 - 19.13 and current price 17.54. Many compare 5.79% and -8.22% before placing orders at 17.54 or 17.84. Explore the FTRI price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the past year was 19.13. Within 14.45 - 19.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI) over the year was 14.45. Comparing it with the current 17.54 and 14.45 - 19.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTRI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTRI stock split?
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.15, and 17.25% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.15
- Open
- 17.55
- Bid
- 17.54
- Ask
- 17.84
- Low
- 17.54
- High
- 17.62
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- 2.27%
- Month Change
- 5.79%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.22%
- Year Change
- 17.25%