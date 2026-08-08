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FTRB: Federated Hermes ETF Trust Federated Hermes Total Return Bond E
FTRB exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.78 and at a high of 24.82.
Follow Federated Hermes ETF Trust Federated Hermes Total Return Bond E dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTRB stock price today?
Federated Hermes ETF Trust Federated Hermes Total Return Bond E stock is priced at 24.82 today. It trades within 24.78 - 24.82, yesterday's close was 24.79, and trading volume reached 57. The live price chart of FTRB shows these updates.
Does Federated Hermes ETF Trust Federated Hermes Total Return Bond E stock pay dividends?
Federated Hermes ETF Trust Federated Hermes Total Return Bond E is currently valued at 24.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.08% and USD. View the chart live to track FTRB movements.
How to buy FTRB stock?
You can buy Federated Hermes ETF Trust Federated Hermes Total Return Bond E shares at the current price of 24.82. Orders are usually placed near 24.82 or 25.12, while 57 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FTRB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTRB stock?
Investing in Federated Hermes ETF Trust Federated Hermes Total Return Bond E involves considering the yearly range 24.65 - 25.70 and current price 24.82. Many compare 0.49% and -3.01% before placing orders at 24.82 or 25.12. Explore the FTRB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Federated Hermes ETF Trust Federated Hermes Total Return Bond E stock highest prices?
The highest price of Federated Hermes ETF Trust Federated Hermes Total Return Bond E in the past year was 25.70. Within 24.65 - 25.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track Federated Hermes ETF Trust Federated Hermes Total Return Bond E performance using the live chart.
What are Federated Hermes ETF Trust Federated Hermes Total Return Bond E stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Federated Hermes ETF Trust Federated Hermes Total Return Bond E (FTRB) over the year was 24.65. Comparing it with the current 24.82 and 24.65 - 25.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTRB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTRB stock split?
Federated Hermes ETF Trust Federated Hermes Total Return Bond E has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.79, and -3.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.79
- Open
- 24.82
- Bid
- 24.82
- Ask
- 25.12
- Low
- 24.78
- High
- 24.82
- Volume
- 57
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.01%
- Year Change
- -3.08%