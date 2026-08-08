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FTPA: Franklin Pennsylvania Municipal
FTPA exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.58 and at a high of 8.60.
Follow Franklin Pennsylvania Municipal dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTPA stock price today?
Franklin Pennsylvania Municipal stock is priced at 8.60 today. It trades within 8.58 - 8.60, yesterday's close was 8.57, and trading volume reached 53. The live price chart of FTPA shows these updates.
Does Franklin Pennsylvania Municipal stock pay dividends?
Franklin Pennsylvania Municipal is currently valued at 8.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.46% and USD. View the chart live to track FTPA movements.
How to buy FTPA stock?
You can buy Franklin Pennsylvania Municipal shares at the current price of 8.60. Orders are usually placed near 8.60 or 8.90, while 53 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow FTPA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTPA stock?
Investing in Franklin Pennsylvania Municipal involves considering the yearly range 8.49 - 8.81 and current price 8.60. Many compare 0.58% and -1.87% before placing orders at 8.60 or 8.90. Explore the FTPA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin Pennsylvania Municipal stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin Pennsylvania Municipal in the past year was 8.81. Within 8.49 - 8.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin Pennsylvania Municipal performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin Pennsylvania Municipal stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin Pennsylvania Municipal (FTPA) over the year was 8.49. Comparing it with the current 8.60 and 8.49 - 8.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTPA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTPA stock split?
Franklin Pennsylvania Municipal has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.57, and -0.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.57
- Open
- 8.58
- Bid
- 8.60
- Ask
- 8.90
- Low
- 8.58
- High
- 8.60
- Volume
- 53
- Daily Change
- 0.35%
- Month Change
- 0.58%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.87%
- Year Change
- -0.46%