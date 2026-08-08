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FTOH: Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Ohio Municipal Income ETF
FTOH exchange rate has changed by 0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.33 and at a high of 8.38.
Follow Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Ohio Municipal Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTOH stock price today?
Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Ohio Municipal Income ETF stock is priced at 8.37 today. It trades within 8.33 - 8.38, yesterday's close was 8.33, and trading volume reached 35. The live price chart of FTOH shows these updates.
Does Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Ohio Municipal Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Ohio Municipal Income ETF is currently valued at 8.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.59% and USD. View the chart live to track FTOH movements.
How to buy FTOH stock?
You can buy Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Ohio Municipal Income ETF shares at the current price of 8.37. Orders are usually placed near 8.37 or 8.67, while 35 and 0.48% show market activity. Follow FTOH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTOH stock?
Investing in Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Ohio Municipal Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 8.24 - 8.52 and current price 8.37. Many compare 0.72% and -1.18% before placing orders at 8.37 or 8.67. Explore the FTOH price chart live with daily changes.
What are Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Ohio Municipal Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Ohio Municipal Income ETF in the past year was 8.52. Within 8.24 - 8.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Ohio Municipal Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Ohio Municipal Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Ohio Municipal Income ETF (FTOH) over the year was 8.24. Comparing it with the current 8.37 and 8.24 - 8.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTOH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTOH stock split?
Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Ohio Municipal Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.33, and -0.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.33
- Open
- 8.33
- Bid
- 8.37
- Ask
- 8.67
- Low
- 8.33
- High
- 8.38
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- 0.48%
- Month Change
- 0.72%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.18%
- Year Change
- -0.59%