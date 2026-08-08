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FTNJ: Franklin New Jersey Municipal I
FTNJ exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.67 and at a high of 8.70.
Follow Franklin New Jersey Municipal I dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTNJ stock price today?
Franklin New Jersey Municipal I stock is priced at 8.70 today. It trades within 8.67 - 8.70, yesterday's close was 8.67, and trading volume reached 122. The live price chart of FTNJ shows these updates.
Does Franklin New Jersey Municipal I stock pay dividends?
Franklin New Jersey Municipal I is currently valued at 8.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.91% and USD. View the chart live to track FTNJ movements.
How to buy FTNJ stock?
You can buy Franklin New Jersey Municipal I shares at the current price of 8.70. Orders are usually placed near 8.70 or 9.00, while 122 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow FTNJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTNJ stock?
Investing in Franklin New Jersey Municipal I involves considering the yearly range 8.62 - 8.90 and current price 8.70. Many compare 0.35% and -1.81% before placing orders at 8.70 or 9.00. Explore the FTNJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin New Jersey Municipal I stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin New Jersey Municipal I in the past year was 8.90. Within 8.62 - 8.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin New Jersey Municipal I performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin New Jersey Municipal I stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin New Jersey Municipal I (FTNJ) over the year was 8.62. Comparing it with the current 8.70 and 8.62 - 8.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTNJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTNJ stock split?
Franklin New Jersey Municipal I has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.67, and -0.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.67
- Open
- 8.69
- Bid
- 8.70
- Ask
- 9.00
- Low
- 8.67
- High
- 8.70
- Volume
- 122
- Daily Change
- 0.35%
- Month Change
- 0.35%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.81%
- Year Change
- -0.91%