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FTMN: Franklin Minnesota Municipal In
FTMN exchange rate has changed by 0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.72 and at a high of 8.75.
Follow Franklin Minnesota Municipal In dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTMN stock price today?
Franklin Minnesota Municipal In stock is priced at 8.75 today. It trades within 8.72 - 8.75, yesterday's close was 8.72, and trading volume reached 66. The live price chart of FTMN shows these updates.
Does Franklin Minnesota Municipal In stock pay dividends?
Franklin Minnesota Municipal In is currently valued at 8.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.79% and USD. View the chart live to track FTMN movements.
How to buy FTMN stock?
You can buy Franklin Minnesota Municipal In shares at the current price of 8.75. Orders are usually placed near 8.75 or 9.05, while 66 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow FTMN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTMN stock?
Investing in Franklin Minnesota Municipal In involves considering the yearly range 8.66 - 9.00 and current price 8.75. Many compare 0.57% and -2.34% before placing orders at 8.75 or 9.05. Explore the FTMN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin Minnesota Municipal In stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin Minnesota Municipal In in the past year was 9.00. Within 8.66 - 9.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin Minnesota Municipal In performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin Minnesota Municipal In stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin Minnesota Municipal In (FTMN) over the year was 8.66. Comparing it with the current 8.75 and 8.66 - 9.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTMN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTMN stock split?
Franklin Minnesota Municipal In has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.72, and -0.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.72
- Open
- 8.73
- Bid
- 8.75
- Ask
- 9.05
- Low
- 8.72
- High
- 8.75
- Volume
- 66
- Daily Change
- 0.34%
- Month Change
- 0.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.34%
- Year Change
- -0.79%