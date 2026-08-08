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FTMH: Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Municipal High Yield ETF
FTMH exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.59 and at a high of 11.62.
Follow Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Municipal High Yield ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTMH stock price today?
Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Municipal High Yield ETF stock is priced at 11.60 today. It trades within 11.59 - 11.62, yesterday's close was 11.57, and trading volume reached 173. The live price chart of FTMH shows these updates.
Does Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Municipal High Yield ETF stock pay dividends?
Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Municipal High Yield ETF is currently valued at 11.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.68% and USD. View the chart live to track FTMH movements.
How to buy FTMH stock?
You can buy Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Municipal High Yield ETF shares at the current price of 11.60. Orders are usually placed near 11.60 or 11.90, while 173 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow FTMH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTMH stock?
Investing in Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Municipal High Yield ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.41 - 11.90 and current price 11.60. Many compare 0.78% and -1.69% before placing orders at 11.60 or 11.90. Explore the FTMH price chart live with daily changes.
What are Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Municipal High Yield ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Municipal High Yield ETF in the past year was 11.90. Within 11.41 - 11.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Municipal High Yield ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Municipal High Yield ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Municipal High Yield ETF (FTMH) over the year was 11.41. Comparing it with the current 11.60 and 11.41 - 11.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTMH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTMH stock split?
Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Franklin Municipal High Yield ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.57, and -0.68% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.57
- Open
- 11.61
- Bid
- 11.60
- Ask
- 11.90
- Low
- 11.59
- High
- 11.62
- Volume
- 173
- Daily Change
- 0.26%
- Month Change
- 0.78%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.69%
- Year Change
- -0.68%