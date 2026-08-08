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FTMA: Franklin Massachusetts Municipa
FTMA exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.93 and at a high of 8.99.
Follow Franklin Massachusetts Municipa dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTMA stock price today?
Franklin Massachusetts Municipa stock is priced at 8.96 today. It trades within 8.93 - 8.99, yesterday's close was 8.91, and trading volume reached 87. The live price chart of FTMA shows these updates.
Does Franklin Massachusetts Municipa stock pay dividends?
Franklin Massachusetts Municipa is currently valued at 8.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.55% and USD. View the chart live to track FTMA movements.
How to buy FTMA stock?
You can buy Franklin Massachusetts Municipa shares at the current price of 8.96. Orders are usually placed near 8.96 or 9.26, while 87 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FTMA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTMA stock?
Investing in Franklin Massachusetts Municipa involves considering the yearly range 8.89 - 9.21 and current price 8.96. Many compare 0.56% and -1.54% before placing orders at 8.96 or 9.26. Explore the FTMA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin Massachusetts Municipa stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin Massachusetts Municipa in the past year was 9.21. Within 8.89 - 9.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin Massachusetts Municipa performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin Massachusetts Municipa stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin Massachusetts Municipa (FTMA) over the year was 8.89. Comparing it with the current 8.96 and 8.89 - 9.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTMA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTMA stock split?
Franklin Massachusetts Municipa has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.91, and -0.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.91
- Open
- 8.96
- Bid
- 8.96
- Ask
- 9.26
- Low
- 8.93
- High
- 8.99
- Volume
- 87
- Daily Change
- 0.56%
- Month Change
- 0.56%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.54%
- Year Change
- -0.55%