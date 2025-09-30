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FTLS: First Trust Long/Short Equity
FTLS exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 75.45 and at a high of 76.04.
Follow First Trust Long/Short Equity dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTLS News
- The Market May Be In A Bubble: This Is How To Invest
- ORR: A Hedge Fund In ETF Clothing, Convincing Buy Opportunity (NASDAQ:ORR)
- FTLS Increased Its Net Long Exposure, Especially In Technology (NYSEARCA:FTLS)
- Inside Hedge Fund Strategies: How They Work And Why Investors Are Paying Attention
- ORR: Review Of Long-Short ETF After One Year In The Market
- BTAL: Unconvincing Long-Short ETF (NYSEARCA:BTAL)
- FTLS ETF: Reaffirming My Buy Recommendation (NYSEARCA:FTLS)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTLS stock price today?
First Trust Long/Short Equity stock is priced at 75.96 today. It trades within 75.45 - 76.04, yesterday's close was 75.57, and trading volume reached 151. The live price chart of FTLS shows these updates.
Does First Trust Long/Short Equity stock pay dividends?
First Trust Long/Short Equity is currently valued at 75.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.02% and USD. View the chart live to track FTLS movements.
How to buy FTLS stock?
You can buy First Trust Long/Short Equity shares at the current price of 75.96. Orders are usually placed near 75.96 or 76.26, while 151 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow FTLS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTLS stock?
Investing in First Trust Long/Short Equity involves considering the yearly range 67.02 - 76.27 and current price 75.96. Many compare 1.55% and 6.96% before placing orders at 75.96 or 76.26. Explore the FTLS price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Long/Short Equity stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Long/Short Equity in the past year was 76.27. Within 67.02 - 76.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 75.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Long/Short Equity performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Long/Short Equity stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Long/Short Equity (FTLS) over the year was 67.02. Comparing it with the current 75.96 and 67.02 - 76.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTLS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTLS stock split?
First Trust Long/Short Equity has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 75.57, and 13.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 75.57
- Open
- 75.88
- Bid
- 75.96
- Ask
- 76.26
- Low
- 75.45
- High
- 76.04
- Volume
- 151
- Daily Change
- 0.52%
- Month Change
- 1.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.96%
- Year Change
- 13.02%