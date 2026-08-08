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FTKI: First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF
FTKI exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.22 and at a high of 20.23.
Follow First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTKI stock price today?
First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF stock is priced at 20.22 today. It trades within 20.22 - 20.23, yesterday's close was 20.22, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of FTKI shows these updates.
Does First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF is currently valued at 20.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.50% and USD. View the chart live to track FTKI movements.
How to buy FTKI stock?
You can buy First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF shares at the current price of 20.22. Orders are usually placed near 20.22 or 20.52, while 3 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow FTKI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTKI stock?
Investing in First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.07 - 20.38 and current price 20.22. Many compare 1.05% and 0.55% before placing orders at 20.22 or 20.52. Explore the FTKI price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF in the past year was 20.38. Within 19.07 - 20.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF (FTKI) over the year was 19.07. Comparing it with the current 20.22 and 19.07 - 20.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTKI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTKI stock split?
First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.22, and 0.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.22
- Open
- 20.23
- Bid
- 20.22
- Ask
- 20.52
- Low
- 20.22
- High
- 20.23
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 1.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.55%
- Year Change
- 0.50%