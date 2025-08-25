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FTHY: First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Common Stoc
FTHY exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.49 and at a high of 13.57.
Follow First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Common Stoc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- M30
- H1
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- D1
- W1
- MN
FTHY News
- FTHY: Avoid This Ticking Clock From The HY CEF Segment (NYSE:FTHY)
- HIX: This Fund May Be Exposed To Spirit Airlines Collapse And Is Over-Distributing (HIX)
- NHS: Too Expensive Given The Unsustainable Distribution And Bond Market Troubles
- First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund declares monthly dividend
- KIO: High-Yield, But Dropping Distribution Coverage Due To Floating Rate Tilt (NYSE:KIO)
- FTHY: Monthly Distribution From High-Yield Fixed-Income Exposure (FTHY)
- GHY: Improved Valuation And Near-Term Tailwinds For High-Yield Bonds (NYSE:GHY)
- HIX: Interest Rate Cuts Will Put Downward Pressure On This Fund (NYSE:HIX)
- FTHY: Worth Monitoring For Term Opportunities (NYSE:FTHY)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTHY stock price today?
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Common Stoc stock is priced at 13.55 today. It trades within 13.49 - 13.57, yesterday's close was 13.51, and trading volume reached 129. The live price chart of FTHY shows these updates.
Does First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Common Stoc stock pay dividends?
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Common Stoc is currently valued at 13.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.87% and USD. View the chart live to track FTHY movements.
How to buy FTHY stock?
You can buy First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Common Stoc shares at the current price of 13.55. Orders are usually placed near 13.55 or 13.85, while 129 and 0.44% show market activity. Follow FTHY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTHY stock?
Investing in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Common Stoc involves considering the yearly range 13.20 - 14.84 and current price 13.55. Many compare 0.97% and -1.81% before placing orders at 13.55 or 13.85. Explore the FTHY price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Common Stoc stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Common Stoc in the past year was 14.84. Within 13.20 - 14.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Common Stoc performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Common Stoc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Common Stoc (FTHY) over the year was 13.20. Comparing it with the current 13.55 and 13.20 - 14.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTHY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTHY stock split?
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Common Stoc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.51, and -6.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.51
- Open
- 13.49
- Bid
- 13.55
- Ask
- 13.85
- Low
- 13.49
- High
- 13.57
- Volume
- 129
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- 0.97%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.81%
- Year Change
- -6.87%