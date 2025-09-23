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FTHI: First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

23.96 USD 0.08 (0.34%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FTHI exchange rate has changed by 0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.84 and at a high of 23.96.

Follow First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FTHI News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FTHI stock price today?

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock is priced at 23.96 today. It trades within 23.84 - 23.96, yesterday's close was 23.88, and trading volume reached 465. The live price chart of FTHI shows these updates.

Does First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF is currently valued at 23.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.77% and USD. View the chart live to track FTHI movements.

How to buy FTHI stock?

You can buy First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF shares at the current price of 23.96. Orders are usually placed near 23.96 or 24.26, while 465 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow FTHI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FTHI stock?

Investing in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.37 - 24.18 and current price 23.96. Many compare 1.35% and 1.96% before placing orders at 23.96 or 24.26. Explore the FTHI price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the past year was 24.18. Within 22.37 - 24.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) over the year was 22.37. Comparing it with the current 23.96 and 22.37 - 24.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTHI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FTHI stock split?

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.88, and 3.77% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
23.84 23.96
Year Range
22.37 24.18
Previous Close
23.88
Open
23.92
Bid
23.96
Ask
24.26
Low
23.84
High
23.96
Volume
465
Daily Change
0.34%
Month Change
1.35%
6 Months Change
1.96%
Year Change
3.77%
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