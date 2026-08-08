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FTHF: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Emerging Market
FTHF exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.17 and at a high of 45.48.
Follow First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Emerging Market dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTHF stock price today?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Emerging Market stock is priced at 45.48 today. It trades within 45.17 - 45.48, yesterday's close was 45.29, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of FTHF shows these updates.
Does First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Emerging Market stock pay dividends?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Emerging Market is currently valued at 45.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.73% and USD. View the chart live to track FTHF movements.
How to buy FTHF stock?
You can buy First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Emerging Market shares at the current price of 45.48. Orders are usually placed near 45.48 or 45.78, while 5 and 0.69% show market activity. Follow FTHF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTHF stock?
Investing in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Emerging Market involves considering the yearly range 35.54 - 53.33 and current price 45.48. Many compare 3.04% and 9.93% before placing orders at 45.48 or 45.78. Explore the FTHF price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Emerging Market stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Emerging Market in the past year was 53.33. Within 35.54 - 53.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Emerging Market performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Emerging Market stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Emerging Market (FTHF) over the year was 35.54. Comparing it with the current 45.48 and 35.54 - 53.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTHF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTHF stock split?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Emerging Market has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.29, and 14.73% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.29
- Open
- 45.17
- Bid
- 45.48
- Ask
- 45.78
- Low
- 45.17
- High
- 45.48
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.42%
- Month Change
- 3.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.93%
- Year Change
- 14.73%