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FTDS: First Trust Dividend Strength ETF
FTDS exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.24 and at a high of 65.54.
Follow First Trust Dividend Strength ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTDS News
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- Passive In Name Only: The Active Bet Within Your Equity Index
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- What Past Sector Concentrations Tell Us About Today's Tech-Heavy S&P 500
- S&P 500 Earnings Yield Now 5%; A Quick Take On Google's Earnings Report
- Patience, Liquidity, And The Value Of Optionality
- U.S. Stocks: Margin Math Tests The Earnings Story
- Equities: Looking Beyond The Leaders
- This Week's Market Wrap: Earnings, Inflation, And AI-Driven Spending Concerns
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Ends Choppy Week In The Red
- The Tumble Of Two Sectors
- AI Capex Depreciation Risk Is The Catch To Record Earnings
- Bullish Sentiment Starting To Swing
- 6 Sectors And A Case Of Mixed Signals
- Is AI Making Inflation Better Or Worse?
- Margin Debt Jumps 7.9% In June To Another Record High
- A Pause And Some Jitters
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Mountain, Cliff, Or Ocean
- Sobriety, Thy Name Is Bond Market
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Inches Away From Record High
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTDS stock price today?
First Trust Dividend Strength ETF stock is priced at 65.53 today. It trades within 65.24 - 65.54, yesterday's close was 65.06, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of FTDS shows these updates.
Does First Trust Dividend Strength ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Dividend Strength ETF is currently valued at 65.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.50% and USD. View the chart live to track FTDS movements.
How to buy FTDS stock?
You can buy First Trust Dividend Strength ETF shares at the current price of 65.53. Orders are usually placed near 65.53 or 65.83, while 10 and 0.44% show market activity. Follow FTDS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTDS stock?
Investing in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF involves considering the yearly range 53.44 - 65.59 and current price 65.53. Many compare 0.80% and 4.71% before placing orders at 65.53 or 65.83. Explore the FTDS price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Dividend Strength ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the past year was 65.59. Within 53.44 - 65.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 65.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Dividend Strength ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Dividend Strength ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) over the year was 53.44. Comparing it with the current 65.53 and 53.44 - 65.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTDS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTDS stock split?
First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 65.06, and 18.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 65.06
- Open
- 65.24
- Bid
- 65.53
- Ask
- 65.83
- Low
- 65.24
- High
- 65.54
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.72%
- Month Change
- 0.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.71%
- Year Change
- 18.50%