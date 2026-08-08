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FTCE: First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF
FTCE exchange rate has changed by 0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.73 and at a high of 27.74.
Follow First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTCE stock price today?
First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF stock is priced at 27.74 today. It trades within 27.73 - 27.74, yesterday's close was 27.52, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of FTCE shows these updates.
Does First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF is currently valued at 27.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.76% and USD. View the chart live to track FTCE movements.
How to buy FTCE stock?
You can buy First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF shares at the current price of 27.74. Orders are usually placed near 27.74 or 28.04, while 4 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FTCE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTCE stock?
Investing in First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.03 - 28.50 and current price 27.74. Many compare 2.21% and 11.35% before placing orders at 27.74 or 28.04. Explore the FTCE price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF in the past year was 28.50. Within 23.03 - 28.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF (FTCE) over the year was 23.03. Comparing it with the current 27.74 and 23.03 - 28.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTCE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTCE stock split?
First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.52, and 11.76% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.52
- Open
- 27.74
- Bid
- 27.74
- Ask
- 28.04
- Low
- 27.73
- High
- 27.74
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.80%
- Month Change
- 2.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.35%
- Year Change
- 11.76%