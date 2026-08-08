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FTCB: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Core Investment
FTCB exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.59 and at a high of 20.63.
Follow First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Core Investment dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTCB stock price today?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Core Investment stock is priced at 20.61 today. It trades within 20.59 - 20.63, yesterday's close was 20.58, and trading volume reached 530. The live price chart of FTCB shows these updates.
Does First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Core Investment stock pay dividends?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Core Investment is currently valued at 20.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.60% and USD. View the chart live to track FTCB movements.
How to buy FTCB stock?
You can buy First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Core Investment shares at the current price of 20.61. Orders are usually placed near 20.61 or 20.91, while 530 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow FTCB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTCB stock?
Investing in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Core Investment involves considering the yearly range 20.45 - 21.47 and current price 20.61. Many compare 0.44% and -3.51% before placing orders at 20.61 or 20.91. Explore the FTCB price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Core Investment stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Core Investment in the past year was 21.47. Within 20.45 - 21.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Core Investment performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Core Investment stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Core Investment (FTCB) over the year was 20.45. Comparing it with the current 20.61 and 20.45 - 21.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTCB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTCB stock split?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Core Investment has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.58, and -3.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.58
- Open
- 20.63
- Bid
- 20.61
- Ask
- 20.91
- Low
- 20.59
- High
- 20.63
- Volume
- 530
- Daily Change
- 0.15%
- Month Change
- 0.44%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.51%
- Year Change
- -3.60%