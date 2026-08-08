- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FTBI: First Trust Balanced Income ETF
FTBI exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.86 and at a high of 21.97.
Follow First Trust Balanced Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTBI stock price today?
First Trust Balanced Income ETF stock is priced at 21.91 today. It trades within 21.86 - 21.97, yesterday's close was 21.83, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of FTBI shows these updates.
Does First Trust Balanced Income ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Balanced Income ETF is currently valued at 21.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.15% and USD. View the chart live to track FTBI movements.
How to buy FTBI stock?
You can buy First Trust Balanced Income ETF shares at the current price of 21.91. Orders are usually placed near 21.91 or 22.21, while 18 and -0.27% show market activity. Follow FTBI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTBI stock?
Investing in First Trust Balanced Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.52 - 24.14 and current price 21.91. Many compare 1.20% and 1.16% before placing orders at 21.91 or 22.21. Explore the FTBI price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Balanced Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Balanced Income ETF in the past year was 24.14. Within 20.52 - 24.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Balanced Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Balanced Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Balanced Income ETF (FTBI) over the year was 20.52. Comparing it with the current 21.91 and 20.52 - 24.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTBI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTBI stock split?
First Trust Balanced Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.83, and 6.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.83
- Open
- 21.97
- Bid
- 21.91
- Ask
- 22.21
- Low
- 21.86
- High
- 21.97
- Volume
- 18
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- 1.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.16%
- Year Change
- 6.15%