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FTBD: Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF
FTBD exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.62 and at a high of 48.65.
Follow Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTBD stock price today?
Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF stock is priced at 48.65 today. It trades within 48.62 - 48.65, yesterday's close was 48.61, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of FTBD shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF is currently valued at 48.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.95% and USD. View the chart live to track FTBD movements.
How to buy FTBD stock?
You can buy Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF shares at the current price of 48.65. Orders are usually placed near 48.65 or 48.95, while 4 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FTBD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTBD stock?
Investing in Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.23 - 50.36 and current price 48.65. Many compare 0.45% and -2.79% before placing orders at 48.65 or 48.95. Explore the FTBD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF in the past year was 50.36. Within 48.23 - 50.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF (FTBD) over the year was 48.23. Comparing it with the current 48.65 and 48.23 - 50.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTBD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTBD stock split?
Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.61, and -2.95% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.61
- Open
- 48.65
- Bid
- 48.65
- Ask
- 48.95
- Low
- 48.62
- High
- 48.65
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.79%
- Year Change
- -2.95%