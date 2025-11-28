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FTAG: First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
FTAG exchange rate has changed by 0.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.51 and at a high of 29.60.
Follow First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTAG News
- Commodity Catchup: How To Protect Against Inflation, Own It
- A Sea Change For Commodity Prices: Why Markets Appear To Be Underpricing El NiñO Risks
- Commodities: Oil Falls As Trump Signals Iran Deal Is Close
- VEGI: Defensive Agricultural Exposure With Limited Upside (NYSEARCA:VEGI)
- Crude Reality: Oil Prices Likely To Remain Higher For Longer
- Risks To Agri Markets Look Underpriced As Hormuz Crisis Drags On
- What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Corteva Stock?
- Chart Of The Day: Forget Fuel, Watch Food
- Have Markets Mispriced Commodity Risks As Oil Threat Builds?
- The Bullish Case For Commodities Remains Intact
- Crisis In Transit: War’s Economic Fallout Is Only Beginning
- Ground Beef Becoming A Luxury Item
- How America's Appetite For Protein Is Impacting U.S. Agriculture
- The Rise Of The Everyday Commodity Hedge In A Volatile Era
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Commodities: Oil Steadies As Iran Deadline Pushed Back But Upside Risks Persist
- The Hormuz Domino Effect: From Energy Shock To Food Crisis
- Fertilizer Prices Surge Ahead Of A Critical Planting Season
- Commodities: Putin's Gas Threat To The EU Adds To Upside Risk For Markets
- Deere Stock Surges on Upbeat Earnings & Guidance: Agri ETFs to Play
- Agricultural ETF (FTAG) Touches New 52-Week High
- Power Demand Redefines Global Resources
- Plan For 2026: Predictions From Our Portfolio Managers
- ETFs in Spotlight as Deere Slumps After Q4 Earnings Fall 14% Y/Y
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FTAG stock price today?
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock is priced at 29.60 today. It trades within 29.51 - 29.60, yesterday's close was 29.36, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of FTAG shows these updates.
Does First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF is currently valued at 29.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.99% and USD. View the chart live to track FTAG movements.
How to buy FTAG stock?
You can buy First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF shares at the current price of 29.60. Orders are usually placed near 29.60 or 29.90, while 4 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow FTAG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FTAG stock?
Investing in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.98 - 31.13 and current price 29.60. Many compare 1.02% and -0.50% before placing orders at 29.60 or 29.90. Explore the FTAG price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the past year was 31.13. Within 24.98 - 31.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG) over the year was 24.98. Comparing it with the current 29.60 and 24.98 - 31.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTAG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FTAG stock split?
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.36, and 11.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.36
- Open
- 29.55
- Bid
- 29.60
- Ask
- 29.90
- Low
- 29.51
- High
- 29.60
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.82%
- Month Change
- 1.02%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.50%
- Year Change
- 11.99%