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FT: Franklin Universal Trust
FT exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.83 and at a high of 7.87.
Follow Franklin Universal Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FT stock price today?
Franklin Universal Trust stock is priced at 7.84 today. It trades within 7.83 - 7.87, yesterday's close was 7.83, and trading volume reached 54. The live price chart of FT shows these updates.
Does Franklin Universal Trust stock pay dividends?
Franklin Universal Trust is currently valued at 7.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.76% and USD. View the chart live to track FT movements.
How to buy FT stock?
You can buy Franklin Universal Trust shares at the current price of 7.84. Orders are usually placed near 7.84 or 8.14, while 54 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow FT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FT stock?
Investing in Franklin Universal Trust involves considering the yearly range 7.79 - 8.35 and current price 7.84. Many compare -0.88% and -5.66% before placing orders at 7.84 or 8.14. Explore the FT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin Universal Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin Universal Trust in the past year was 8.35. Within 7.79 - 8.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin Universal Trust performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin Universal Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin Universal Trust (FT) over the year was 7.79. Comparing it with the current 7.84 and 7.79 - 8.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FT stock split?
Franklin Universal Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.83, and -0.76% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.83
- Open
- 7.83
- Bid
- 7.84
- Ask
- 8.14
- Low
- 7.83
- High
- 7.87
- Volume
- 54
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- -0.88%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.66%
- Year Change
- -0.76%