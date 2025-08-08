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FSZ: First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund
FSZ exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 83.16 and at a high of 83.16.
Follow First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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FSZ News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FSZ stock price today?
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock is priced at 83.16 today. It trades within 83.16 - 83.16, yesterday's close was 82.86, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of FSZ shows these updates.
Does First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 83.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.90% and USD. View the chart live to track FSZ movements.
How to buy FSZ stock?
You can buy First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund shares at the current price of 83.16. Orders are usually placed near 83.16 or 83.46, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FSZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FSZ stock?
Investing in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 75.27 - 86.44 and current price 83.16. Many compare 0.33% and -1.04% before placing orders at 83.16 or 83.46. Explore the FSZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 86.44. Within 75.27 - 86.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 82.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) over the year was 75.27. Comparing it with the current 83.16 and 75.27 - 86.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FSZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FSZ stock split?
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 82.86, and 7.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 82.86
- Open
- 83.16
- Bid
- 83.16
- Ask
- 83.46
- Low
- 83.16
- High
- 83.16
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.36%
- Month Change
- 0.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.04%
- Year Change
- 7.90%