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FSOL: Fidelity Solana Fund
FSOL exchange rate has changed by 1.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.65 and at a high of 8.77.
Follow Fidelity Solana Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FSOL stock price today?
Fidelity Solana Fund stock is priced at 8.74 today. It trades within 8.65 - 8.77, yesterday's close was 8.59, and trading volume reached 189. The live price chart of FSOL shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Solana Fund stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Solana Fund is currently valued at 8.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -46.18% and USD. View the chart live to track FSOL movements.
How to buy FSOL stock?
You can buy Fidelity Solana Fund shares at the current price of 8.74. Orders are usually placed near 8.74 or 9.04, while 189 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow FSOL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FSOL stock?
Investing in Fidelity Solana Fund involves considering the yearly range 7.26 - 17.48 and current price 8.74. Many compare 2.22% and -10.73% before placing orders at 8.74 or 9.04. Explore the FSOL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Solana Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Solana Fund in the past year was 17.48. Within 7.26 - 17.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Solana Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Solana Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Solana Fund (FSOL) over the year was 7.26. Comparing it with the current 8.74 and 7.26 - 17.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FSOL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FSOL stock split?
Fidelity Solana Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.59, and -46.18% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.59
- Open
- 8.72
- Bid
- 8.74
- Ask
- 9.04
- Low
- 8.65
- High
- 8.77
- Volume
- 189
- Daily Change
- 1.75%
- Month Change
- 2.22%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.73%
- Year Change
- -46.18%