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FSML: Franklin Small Cap Enhanced ETF
FSML exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.46 and at a high of 30.81.
Follow Franklin Small Cap Enhanced ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FSML stock price today?
Franklin Small Cap Enhanced ETF stock is priced at 30.81 today. It trades within 30.46 - 30.81, yesterday's close was 30.68, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of FSML shows these updates.
Does Franklin Small Cap Enhanced ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin Small Cap Enhanced ETF is currently valued at 30.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.14% and USD. View the chart live to track FSML movements.
How to buy FSML stock?
You can buy Franklin Small Cap Enhanced ETF shares at the current price of 30.81. Orders are usually placed near 30.81 or 31.11, while 4 and 1.15% show market activity. Follow FSML updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FSML stock?
Investing in Franklin Small Cap Enhanced ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.28 - 30.99 and current price 30.81. Many compare 2.80% and 18.82% before placing orders at 30.81 or 31.11. Explore the FSML price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin Small Cap Enhanced ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin Small Cap Enhanced ETF in the past year was 30.99. Within 24.28 - 30.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin Small Cap Enhanced ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin Small Cap Enhanced ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin Small Cap Enhanced ETF (FSML) over the year was 24.28. Comparing it with the current 30.81 and 24.28 - 30.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FSML moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FSML stock split?
Franklin Small Cap Enhanced ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.68, and 23.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.68
- Open
- 30.46
- Bid
- 30.81
- Ask
- 31.11
- Low
- 30.46
- High
- 30.81
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.42%
- Month Change
- 2.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.82%
- Year Change
- 23.14%