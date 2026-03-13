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FSMB: First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

19.96 USD 0.03 (0.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FSMB exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.94 and at a high of 19.96.

Follow First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FSMB News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FSMB stock price today?

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock is priced at 19.96 today. It trades within 19.94 - 19.96, yesterday's close was 19.93, and trading volume reached 70. The live price chart of FSMB shows these updates.

Does First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF is currently valued at 19.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.20% and USD. View the chart live to track FSMB movements.

How to buy FSMB stock?

You can buy First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF shares at the current price of 19.96. Orders are usually placed near 19.96 or 20.26, while 70 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow FSMB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FSMB stock?

Investing in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.80 - 20.24 and current price 19.96. Many compare 0.45% and -1.14% before placing orders at 19.96 or 20.26. Explore the FSMB price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the past year was 20.24. Within 19.80 - 20.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) over the year was 19.80. Comparing it with the current 19.96 and 19.80 - 20.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FSMB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FSMB stock split?

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.93, and -0.20% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
19.94 19.96
Year Range
19.80 20.24
Previous Close
19.93
Open
19.94
Bid
19.96
Ask
20.26
Low
19.94
High
19.96
Volume
70
Daily Change
0.15%
Month Change
0.45%
6 Months Change
-1.14%
Year Change
-0.20%
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