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FRWD: Nomura Transformational Technologies ETF
FRWD exchange rate has changed by 1.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.81 and at a high of 32.20.
Follow Nomura Transformational Technologies ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FRWD stock price today?
Nomura Transformational Technologies ETF stock is priced at 32.20 today. It trades within 31.81 - 32.20, yesterday's close was 31.84, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of FRWD shows these updates.
Does Nomura Transformational Technologies ETF stock pay dividends?
Nomura Transformational Technologies ETF is currently valued at 32.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.70% and USD. View the chart live to track FRWD movements.
How to buy FRWD stock?
You can buy Nomura Transformational Technologies ETF shares at the current price of 32.20. Orders are usually placed near 32.20 or 32.50, while 15 and 1.23% show market activity. Follow FRWD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FRWD stock?
Investing in Nomura Transformational Technologies ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.57 - 34.75 and current price 32.20. Many compare 5.68% and 35.24% before placing orders at 32.20 or 32.50. Explore the FRWD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nomura Transformational Technologies ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nomura Transformational Technologies ETF in the past year was 34.75. Within 21.57 - 34.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nomura Transformational Technologies ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Nomura Transformational Technologies ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nomura Transformational Technologies ETF (FRWD) over the year was 21.57. Comparing it with the current 32.20 and 21.57 - 34.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FRWD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FRWD stock split?
Nomura Transformational Technologies ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.84, and 28.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.84
- Open
- 31.81
- Bid
- 32.20
- Ask
- 32.50
- Low
- 31.81
- High
- 32.20
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 1.13%
- Month Change
- 5.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 35.24%
- Year Change
- 28.70%